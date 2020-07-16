Get your sports fix with trailer for final football season of Netflix's Last Chance U

Prepare for your last chance to watch Last Chance U football.

On Thursday, Netflix released the trailer for season 5 of its sports docuseries, which will mark the final football season before transitioning to basketball for the next installment.

After two-season stops in Mississippi and Kansas, Last Chance U heads west to Oakland and Laney College, the defending state and national Junior College champs. "Nobody likes Laney," declares one of the team's players. "We bad the bad kid, the scrappy ones."

And that starts at the top with legendary coach John Beam and his 40 years of experience. "I think he woke up pissing fire," says one of Beam's assistants.

But Last Chance U explores much more than just the wins and losses as the "tough grind of JUCO football" takes on new meaning in season 5 with Laney players struggling with an ever-changing city around them, children at home, and not knowing if they'll even have enough money to feed themselves.

Last Chance U returns July 28 on Netflix.