L.A.'s Finest premiere pushed at last minute amid protests over police brutality

L.A.'s Finest type TV Show

Amid protests over police brutality following the murder of George Floyd, Spectrum has made the last minute decision to push the premiere of L.A.'s Finest.

The second season of Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba's cop drama was supposed to debut Monday with three new episodes, but that is no longer the case, with the Bad Boys spin-off now moved back to later in 2020.

The delay of L.A.'s Finest comes after consecutive weeks of worldwide protests and calls for action against police in the wake of multiple deaths at the hands of officers. The movement has already seen the city council of Minneapolis, where Floyd was killed, voting to defund the police.

Exclusively speaking to EW for the launch of the season 2 trailer (watch above), Union and Alba shared what to expect from the new episodes.

"Luckily, by the time we started plotting the second season, we’d gotten some of the feedback from Spectrum viewers who had watched the show, and just kind of saw what they loved, some areas that we could improve," said Union. "And we just wanted to kick off season 2 with more: more comedy, more action, juicy mysteries to solve, up the ante on our crimes of the week, and really try to include the whole cast a little more in season 2 and give a little bit more of a backstory for the other characters."

