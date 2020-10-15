No longer L.A.'s Finest: Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba's Bad Boys spin-off canceled

L.A.'s Finest type TV Show

Apparently the world just wasn't ready for some bad girls.

As Bad Boys for Life is on track to become the 2020 box office champion (weird year, huh?), the franchise's spin-off series L.A.'s Finest has been canceled by Spectrum Originals after two seasons.

Initially developed at NBC before the network ultimately passed, Spectrum's first original series starred Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba as partners in the LAPD. Union was reprising her role of Syd Burnett from Bad Boys II, in which she played the sister of Marcus (Martin Lawrence) and love interest of Mike (Will Smith).

"It’s great for women to see themselves on screen," Alba, who played Nancy McKenna, told EW ahead of the series debut. "We’re grown, we both have families, people know us and our personal lives. I think they see two women who have lived a life and can bring that weight of our experiences to the table, and not just be a 20-year-old ingénue."

Added Union: "They’ve seen us be grown-ass women in real life, and grown-ass women in real life don’t get to partner up and have fun, action, drama, comedy, and sex."

After being delayed amid the social outrage following the death of George Floyd, season 2 of L.A.'s Finest was released last month on Spectrum, while the lack of new content available has led Fox to currently be airing season 1.

