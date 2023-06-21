He earned the nickname because of the way he sang about his favorite food.

Larry Myers Jr., who appeared on season 10 of TLC's My 600-lb. Life and called himself "Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits," has died, a family member confirmed on Facebook. He was 48.

"It's with great sorrow that we announce the passing of my dear cousin Larry Myers," Darrell wrote. "Many of you know him as Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits. If you can help us we would greatly appreciate it. Larry has fought the good fight. He has overcome some of the biggest challenges he has ever had to face. Rest well, Junior, you will be missed."

No cause of death was provided.

Larry Myers Jr Larry Myers Jr. | Credit: Larry Myers Jr. Facebook

The GoFundMe page was organized by Sonya Hines-Hall, a spokesperson for the family. In her written introduction for the fundraiser, she celebrated Myers' singing talent, which led to him being called "Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits" because of the beautiful way he would sing the name of his favorite food. He was a gospel singer, which he discussed during his stint on My 600-lb. Life just over a year ago.

"From a small storefront church in his hometown to the big stage of the Apollo theater, Larry always made himself available to sing at special events anytime anyone asked, most of the time free of charge," Hines-Hall wrote. "His struggle with weight gain/loss never dimmed his drive to show love and kindness to all he met. As a family we want to bring our beloved Larry home one more time so we can lay him to rest with dignity and respect. The cost to do so is more than we can handle and we are asking for your help."

Myers appeared on My 600-lb. Life in a January 2022 episode titled "Larry's Journey," in which he described his binge-eating habits. He weighed 940 pounds when he was on the show, years after his attempt to lose weight through bariatric surgery.

