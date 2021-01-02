Larry King hospitalized with COVID-19

Legendary talk show host Larry King has been hospitalized and is receiving treatment in Los Angeles after testing positive for COVID-19. Sources close to King's family confirmed the news to CNN and ABC News.

"Larry has fought so many health issues in the last few years and he is fighting this one hard too, he's a champ," a source told ABC News. Representatives for King did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

The 87-year-old broadcaster, who hosted CNN's Larry King Live from 1985 to 2010, has reportedly been hospitalized for over a week. Due to safety protocols, his children are currently unable to visit him.

King suffered a stroke in March 2019, later revealing it left him in a coma for "a couple of weeks." Previously, he was successfully treated for lung cancer in 2017, and suffered a major heart attack in 1987.

Personal health issues are not the only struggles King has faced recently. In 2020, two of his children died less than a month apart: his son, Andy, died of a heart attack in July, and his daughter, Chaia, died of lung cancer in August.