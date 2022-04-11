Show some enthusiasm for another season of Curb.

Larry David confirms Curb Your Enthusiasm will be back for season 12

Curb Your Enthusiasm is an interesting animal. The show really only keeps going if the spirit moves creator and star Larry David, which explains why 11 seasons were released on HBO over the course of *checks notes* two decades. But the end is not yet in sight.

According to Rich Eisen, who hosted an Emmys FYC panel with David and most of the cast in Los Angeles this weekend, the comedian has confirmed season 12 is indeed a go.

"So, I was honored to emcee an @TheEmmys panel for 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' tonight here in LA with most of the cast and asked Larry David the ultimate question: Will there be another season of Curb? He said yes," Eisen tweeted Sunday.

A rep for HBO did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Season 11 premiered on HBO in October 2021, and HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys offered hope of more episodes in an interview with Deadline that following February.

"As usual, if [Larry] has an area that he is excited about, we'll do more. I imagine he will," Bloys said.

But when will season 12 premiere? Good question. The biggest gap between seasons was the six-year break between seasons 8 and 9. So, we suppose it'll come whenever David feels like it. He does want to put on what was supposed to be an HBO documentary live in front of an audience. We'll assume that'll come first.

