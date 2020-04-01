Larry David gives a very Larry David coronavirus PSA 'to address the idiots out there'

Image zoom

Larry David is addressing all "the idiots out there" who are "hurting old people" like himself by "socializing too close" with each other. In other words, it's a very Larry David kind of coronavirus PSA.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm comic features in a video message that was posted online by the office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

"Obviously somebody put me up to this 'cause it's generally not the kind of thing I do, but I basically want to address the idiots out there," he starts. "You know who you are. You're going out. I don't know what you're doing. You're socializing too close. It's not good. You're hurting old people like me... Well, not me. I have nothing to do with you. I'll never see you, but, you know, let's say other old people, who might be your relatives! Who the hell knows?"

Newsom signed an executive order on March 19 that instructed all California residents to remain home unless out for essential purposes, such as grocery shopping, picking up prescriptions, receiving health care, or traveling to specific work that is deemed essential. But, apparently, there are still people who are spending a lot of time outside and in large groups. Others believe the coronavirus situation has been dramatically overblown. If you're one of those people, David says, at the very least, you're passing up a "once in a lifetime opportunity to stay in the house, sit on the couch, and watch TV."

"I don't know how you're passing that up!" he exclaims. "Well, maybe it's 'cause you're not that bright."

Many other celebrities, including some diagnosed with COVID-19, have been spreading the word about self-isolating and social distancing during this stressful time period to curb the spread of the virus. But none quite in the way that David did.

