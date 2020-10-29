Time out! Here's your first look at Lark Voorhies' surprise return in Saved by the Bell revival

Surprise!

When the Saved by the Bell revival drops its debut season on Peacock, fans of the original can count on seeing Lark Voorhies return to the role of fashionista Lisa Turtle.

According to NBC's streaming service, "when the show picks up with Lisa, she is thriving with a successful career in fashion." It is not yet known how many episodes she will appear in or when she will pop up.

Voorhies portrayed the former Bayside High rich kid from the show's inception in 1988 when it was known as Good Morning, Miss Bliss, through all four seasons of Saved by the Bell. She reprised the role again briefly in all three specials: Hawaiian Style; The College Years; and Wedding in Las Vegas. In 1993, she reappeared in Saved by the Bell: The New Class for one episode where she reunited with former classmates Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack Morris), Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski), Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater), and Dustin Diamond (Screech Powers).

The Saved by the Bell revival will welcome a new flock of students to the halls of Bayside High, including many who were displaced after a controversial shutdown of low-income high schools by Governor Zack Morris (yes, that Zack Morris). Gosselaar, Thiessen, Lopez, and Elizabeth Berkley were all previously announced to be returning for the new show.

Voorhies said she was hurt when she wasn't initially invited back to appear on the Peacock series after it was announced. (At the time, neither Gosselaar nor Thiessen had been asked to return either.)

“I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be part of the Saved by the Bell reunion, as well as other cast members’ events,” the actress, who was previously diagnosed with Schizoaffective disorder, said on the Dr. Oz Show in Feb. “Yet of course, I also realized that having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision.”

The Saved by the Bell revival will debut on Peacock on Nov. 25.

