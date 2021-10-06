Before the Power alum fronts his own spin-off, Power Book V: Influence, he's set to serve as a series regular on season 2 of the first extension of the Power Universe.

Tate, who appeared briefly in season 1, will reprise his role as Councilman Rashad Tate, a former political partner–turned–rival of Ghost (Omari Hardwick). Following his loss in the New York gubernatorial race, Tate's brother pushes him to take action, leading him to have to decide what he's willing to sacrifice for his seat at the table.

POWER Larenz Tate on 'Power' | Credit: Everett Collection

Here's the official logline for Ghost season 2: "Forced into the choice to take the life of his professor, Jabari Reynolds, Tariq finds himself drifting further from that which he's been fighting to protect: his family. With Tasha in witness protection, Tariq knows he must sacrifice anything to save what's left of his family. Unable to do it alone, he turns to those wielding power and influence: Davis MacLean and his new partner, Cooper Saxe, as well as Rashad Tate. All of these options come with a steep price, so it's back to business with the Tejadas. However, with two murders involving Stansfield, Monet Tejada has to question if Tariq is what's best for her family as she seeks to protect her nephew's professional basketball prospects at all costs."

Speaking to EW for a a feature on the ever-growing Power Universe, Power and Ghost creator Courtney A. Kemp teased the upcoming Tate-led Influence. "We've got this concept that's really about the way Washington D.C. looks now for Black politicians," she said. "You know Mr. Smith Goes to Washington? I think I'll leave it at that."

Power Book II: Ghost returns Nov. 21 to Starz.

