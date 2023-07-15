"I'm going to auto-select myself to leave," the former pro cyclist declares, but castmate Porsha Williams refuses to hear it in the show's upcoming episode.

Lance Armstrong threatens to quit Stars on Mars after fight over trans athletes and clashes with Ariel Winter

Stars on Mars is experiencing some out-of-this-world drama.

Several contestants on the Fox reality series got into a major blowup last week after Lance Armstrong shared his controversial opinions about trans athletes. This was on the heels of his escalating clashes with contestant Ariel Winter all season. Now, a teaser from the upcoming episode shows the disgraced former pro cyclist threatening to quit altogether.

"Ariel, let me make this really simple: I don't need need the drama," Armstrong dramatically declares in the below clip during a team meeting. "I busted my ass for nine days, I'm gonna bust my ass on the 10th day, and I'm going to auto-select myself to leave."

Lance Armstrong on 'Stars on Mars' Lance Armstrong on 'Stars on Mars' | Credit: Fox

But fellow contestant Porsha Williams is not having it. "Nah, I don't like that. What are you talking about?" the Real Housewives of Atlanta star asks. "That's not even fair for the team for you to say, 'Oh, I'm gonna opt out.'"

"We have all these new great people. It's gonna be fine," replies Armstrong, referring to the show adding four new celebrity contestants (Andy Richter, Ashley Iaconetti, Paul Pierce, and Cat Cora) in the last episode.

"Nobody's giving up," a frustrated Willams tells him. "I'm tired of people giving up because it's really making the experience not fun. I thought we were having fun because I thought everyone who was here now actually wanted to be here."

Williams urges him to sleep on it. "We're gonna finish today and we'll handle tomorrow when tomorrow comes," she says.

"I'm not living in this hab another day with certain people," Armstrong gripes, looking over at Winter. The 25-year-old actress had most recently scolded the 51-year-old athlete for "ostracizing the people who don't fit in the categories" when he shared his opinion that transgender people should compete in their own separate division in sports.

Watch the clip above and see how it all shakes out when a new Stars on Mars airs on Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: