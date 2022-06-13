Lana Condor lives her best afterlife in kooky first trailer for Boo, Bitch

Something bitchy this way comes.

Lana Condor is a ghost intent on living her best (after)life in the first trailer for Netflix's upcoming comedic limited series, Boo, Bitch. Yes, a ghost: In the series out July 8, Condor portrays Erika Vu, a high school senior who decides to start living it up after playing it safe for the last four years. Her plans, however, hit a snag once she discovers she's a ghost following an accident.

"From now on, let's promise to live our lives without giving any f---s," Erika declares to her best friend (Zoe Colletti) in the trailer, before a vehicle collides into the two. Her spirt remains and she can converse with select few, since "ghosts are ghosts because they always have unfinished business in their mortal life," a classmate well-versed in the occult explains.

While she figures out her unfinished business, Erika will also "get down to business" and live her best afterlife.

Erin Ehrlich (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and Lauren Iungerich (On My Block) co-created the eight-episode limited series that evokes the likes of Booksmart and Beetlejuice. Condor also executive produced alongside Jamie Dooner, Jonathon Komack Martin, and Blake Goza. Boo, Bitch also stars Mason Versaw, Aparna Brielle, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, and Jason Genao.

Boo, Bitch Zoe Colletti and Lana Condor in 'Boo, Bitch' | Credit: Netflix

Watch the first trailer for Boo, Bitch above.