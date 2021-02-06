Boo, Bitch: Lana Condor to play a high schooler who becomes a ghost in Netflix comedy series

Yes, that's the title.

To All the Boys star Lana Condor will follow up Netflix's teen rom-com trilogy with Boo, Bitch, a comedic limited series for the streaming service. Condor, who will also executive produce the series, will play a high school senior who finally decides to live "an epic life" after years of playing it safe. Unfortunately, she wakes up the next morning to discover she's become a ghost — and we have to assume that haunting ensues. Call it Booksmart by way of Beetlejuice.

Condor will next appear in the third and final To All the Boys film, Always and Forever, which drops on Netflix Feb. 12. The actress recently told EW that she's "very happy" with where the movie leaves Lara Jean.

"In this movie, she's choosing her future," Condor said. "She's deciding for herself. Of course she's still madly in love, and also in love with love, but it's watching someone make a choice for herself for the future. I'm so proud of her for being decisive, because she's never been decisive....I really enjoyed that aspect of her glow-up."