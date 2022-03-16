The actor says the next installment of his Hulu comedy will explore "the not-doing-so-well side" of San Francisco.

"What do you do when you have that spotlight on you?" asks Lamorne Morris. "Do you practice what you preach?"

In season 2 of his Hulu comedy Woke, the actor's character Keef Knight, based on real-life cartoonist and show co-creator Keith Knight, faces that exact conundrum after gaining an audience with his comic strips that skewer racism and San Francisco police officers' violent ways.

EW's exclusive trailer for the new season shows Knight starting to recognize "there's other people with other things going on in their lives out in this world," says Morris, adding that they're all ready to ask: "When are you gonna speak to my plight as well? What about your neighbor across the street? Are you gonna help them out?"

"It becomes a bit overwhelming for him," the actor explains. "And then we see what he has to do."

Woke T. Murph, Lamorne Morris, Sasheer Zamata, and Blake Anderson star in the Hulu comedy 'Woke.' | Credit: Mark Hill/Hulu

Although the former New Girl star is staying tight-lipped about plot details for the season, Morris does reveal that in addition to the core cast of Sasheer Zamata, Blake Anderson, and T. Murph, he has a lot of upcoming scenes with Lucifer star Aimee Garcia, whom he says is "a master at what she does," adding, "I think the fans, and especially her fans, will really be excited to see her in this light."

Name-checking other new cast members — including Isiah Whitlock Jr., Miguel Pinzon, and Marquita Goings — Morris also teases, "Put it out there now: Billy Magnussen goes full frontal in this season," referring to the Made for Love actor, who will pop up in a couple of forthcoming Woke episodes.

While the show keeps its Bay Area setting, Morris says season 2 exposes "the not-doing-so-well side" of it. "We shine a lot of spotlight on homelessness this season, some of the causes of that."

And if season 1 poked fun at the local art scene and "the poetry salon that was happening," the actor says this season will "go a little corporate and behind the curtain to see what makes the city run."

It all falls in line with another major question Keef is asking himself now that he has a platform: What happens when someone puts money in your pocket?

"It's easy to be politically driven and activated, but then when those corporate lobbyists come calling, we all need to get paid, we all need money," Morris says. "How far do you go?"

Woke Keef Knight (Lamorne Morris) and his talking marker (voiced by JB Smoove) on Hulu's 'Woke' | Credit: Liane Hentscher/Hulu

In season 1, Keef was able to lean on talking inanimate objects for support, like his trusty marker (voiced by JB Smoove), but Morris hints that season 2 uses them to tell the story in a slightly different way. "They're not as sporadic and wild, and when they do come, they come in moments of crisis for Keef. They're a little bit more controlled and used more as a device to pull some messaging in."

Still, even with their help and the glow of the limelight, Keef doesn't have all the solutions to solve San Francisco's problems. No one is capable of that, and acknowledging that is part of the fun of Woke.

"We try to leave a lot of things open-ended, and put all those ideas into a person, and have the audience following his journey as if he is them, and [have you] trying to answer some of these questions yourselves," says Morris. "That part is very intriguing because it's just entertainment at the end of the day. We're not gonna get everything right. [But] it's still cool to go, 'Oh, man, that's an interesting way to think about it. Let's shoot it and then see how it plays. Let's see if it'll offend anybody. Let's see if Common will actually retweet this post.' That I find exciting about this show."

Key art for season 2 on 'Woke' on Hulu 'Woke' season 2 premieres April 8 on Hulu. | Credit: HULU

Woke season 2 premieres April 8 on Hulu. Watch the exclusive trailer for it above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.