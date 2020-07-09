Watch Lamorne Morris get Woke in first teaser for his new Hulu comedy

The New Girl alum's next TV gig is the lead of new Hulu original series Woke, inspired by the life and work of artist Keith Knight, and it just dropped the first teaser trailer. Morris stars as Keef, a Black cartoonist finally on the verge of mainstream success who just wants to "keep it light." But after a violent encounter with police who misidentify him as a suspect because of his race, he starts seeing things — or, as his friends say, he's now "woke." With a fresh outlook on the world around him, Keef must now navigate the new voices and ideas that confront and challenge him, all without setting aflame everything he’s already built.