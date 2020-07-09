Watch Lamorne Morris get Woke in first teaser for his new Hulu comedy
Move over Winnie the Bish — Lamorne Morris' new comedy role may just be his best yet.
The New Girl alum's next TV gig is the lead of new Hulu original series Woke, inspired by the life and work of artist Keith Knight, and it just dropped the first teaser trailer. Morris stars as Keef, a Black cartoonist finally on the verge of mainstream success who just wants to "keep it light." But after a violent encounter with police who misidentify him as a suspect because of his race, he starts seeing things — or, as his friends say, he's now "woke." With a fresh outlook on the world around him, Keef must now navigate the new voices and ideas that confront and challenge him, all without setting aflame everything he’s already built.
According to the official series description, Woke takes "an absurdly irreverent look at identity and culture." Along with Morris, the series also stars T. Murph and Blake Anderson. The teaser trailer, below, also features SNL alum Sasheer Zamata.
Woke is developed by Marshall Todd and Keith Knight who will also serve as executive producers alongside showrunner Jay Dyer, Maurice "Mo" Marable, Aeysha Carr, Richie Schwartz, John Will, Will Gluck, and Eric Christian Olsen. Kate Schumaecker serves as executive producer on the pilot.
All eight episodes of Woke will premiere Sept. 9 on Hulu.
