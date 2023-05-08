Lala exclusively tells EW that the Lala Ri Experience 2.0 glow-up was largely inspired by season 13 winner Symone: "You might see a little bit of Symone-isms [in my AS8 package.]"

Lala Ri teases potential bag look upgrade on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8: 'We shall see'

"I really don't get tired of it. I didn't expect it to go on this long, though. I thought it was going to be for like, a year, and then people would forget about it. But, the fact that people are still talking about it to this day, a Halloween costume two years in a row? Are you sick of this or not?" the Miss Congeniality (and inaugural Golden Boot) winner exclusively tells EW of the legendary look, before spilling some tea on how it held up on set after it landed her in the bottom two.

"After the lip-sync was over, they actually tried to piece me back together, real quick, before the commercial break was over. I don't know if you guys noticed, I'm like, taped up after the lip-sync. Catastrophe, child," she shares.

Lala Ri for EW Lala Ri for EW and on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 13. | Credit: EW; Paramount+

She also teases that fans might see a glow-up of the bag look on the AS8 runway. Maybe.

"We shall see what we have in the works and what's in store for the bag look," Lala teases. "Does the bag live on or not?"

One thing she's certain of, however, is her commitment to upgrading "The Lala Ri Experience" for a fashion-forward sequel on AS8.

"Oh, I studied a lot after my season about fashion. I could afford a lot this time, so I was able to kind of just live out my fantasy fashion-wise," she explains. "[Season 13 winner] Symone was a huge inspiration to me from my season, so, you might see a little bit of Symone-isms [in my package.]"

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8 premieres May 12 on Paramount+. Watch Lala's full interview above.

