Netflix has revealed the secrets of Yasuke, the upcoming anime series featuring Oscar nominee LaKeith Stanfield as history's first African samurai.

Series creator LeSean Thomas was hesitant to reveal many plot details when speaking with EW in April. But with just a few days before the show premieres on Netflix, a new Yasuke trailer confirms more voice casting, as well as the fantastical alt-reality setting.

Living in a feudal Japan dominated by magic and mech technology, Yasuke is now living a humble life as a boatsman in a small town after a life as a fierce samurai. He still sees flashes of his former self hacking and slashing through opponents from time to time. And when a young girl comes into his new life, he's forced to pick up arms again.

A woman needs help in transporting her daughter, who's suffering from some mysterious illness, to get medical treatment. But this child has powerful supernatural abilities that are coveted by malevolent forces. So, Yasuke feels compelled to protect her.

Mulan and The Mandalorian's Ming-Na Wen voices the role of Natsumaru, while Glee veteran Darren Criss voices Haruto. The cast also includes Takehiro Hira as Nobunaga, Maya Tanida as Saki, Paul Nakauchi as Morisuke, Julie Marcus as Nikita, William Christopher Stephens as Achoja, Dia Frampton as Ishikawa, Don Donahue as Abraham, Amy Hill as Daimyo, and Noshi Dalal as Kurosaka (Dark General).

"I didn't want to be trapped by the elements of history, so to speak, and I wanted to add a sense of fantasy, a sense of romanticism to it, much like the Japanese do with their historical figures," Thomas told EW.

Yasuke premieres on Netflix this Friday. Watch the new trailer above.