Gaga channeled Ortega as she dance-dance-danced (with her hands above her head) after fans edited her Born This Way track into a Wednesday scene.

Lady Gaga seems to think Jenna Ortega is talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show-stopping, spectacular, never the same, and totally unique for her viral Wednesday dance.

After fans on TikTok re-popularized Gaga's 2011 song "Bloody Mary" by editing it over a groovy sequence from Netflix's Addams Family adaptation, the pop superstar recreated the 20-year-old actress' looks and moves in a post of her own.

"BLOODY WEDNESDAY" Gaga wrote in the caption, underneath a clip of her dressing up in schoolgirl goth gear before replicating Ortega's choreography.

Gaga previously interacted with the spooky show's Twitter account after it praised the singer-songwriter for calling her fans "Little Monsters."

"Slay Wednesday!" she tweeted. "You're welcome at Haus of Gaga anytime (and bring Thing with you, we love paws around here)."

Though Gaga's "Bloody Mary" doesn't appear in the actual series, its streams on Spotify have steadily increased in recent weeks thanks to the TikTok dance trend, with the Born This Way song even getting radio play on New York City's Z100 station.

Ortega debuted in Wednesday as the titular Addams Family character after successful turns in horror movies like Scream and X, as well as on Netflix's romantic thriller series You. Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday Addams in the 1991 Addams Family movie and its 1993 sequel, also landed a role in the new show, though Ortega revealed that she didn't ask her predecessor for guidance.

"I think when [Ricci] was on set, neither one of us said 'Wednesday' once to each other," Ortega said in an MTV News interview. "I don't think she wanted to get in the way of my performance and feel like she was overbearing."

Wednesday is now streaming on Netflix. Watch Gaga recreate Ortega's dance moves above.

