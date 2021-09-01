Did Lady Gaga just stealthily recreate an iconic Broad City moment?

Fans noted that Gaga's latest makeup creation could be a spot-on reference to a classic moment from the beloved comedy Broad City.

Broad City type TV Show network Comedy Central

After the Oscar-winning superstar shared a new Instagram video touting her latest campaign for Valentino Beauty's Voce Viva fragrance, a fan on Twitter noticed her aesthetic in the clip closely resembles that of Abbi Jacobson's in a 2015 episode from the beloved Comedy Central series.

The episode, titled "Wisdom Teeth," sees Abbi under the care of Ilana (Ilana Glazer) while recovering from oral surgery and the effects of psychedelic sedative drugs, Vicodin, and weed. Her bout with the drug cocktail sends her on a trippy journey through New York City filled with Drew Barrymore impressions, grocery store gallivants with a life-sized stuffed rabbit named Bingo Bronson, and an insane run-in with a cosmetic brush. Fans noted the similarities between Gaga's makeup (the outlined lips, the turquoise eyeshadow, and thickly drawn eyebrows), hair (both Abbi and Gaga sport pigtails), and clothing (matching sweaters, hello!) as indicators that this is, indeed, a spot-on reference, though Gaga made no mention of the series in her post.

Lady Gaga; Broad City Lady Gaga seemingly recreated Abbi Jacobson's 'Broad City' look from the 'Wisdom Teeth' episode. | Credit: Lady Gaga/Instagram; Comedy Central

Gaga has long been a fan of the series, which she called her "favorite show" in a 2015 tweet after her 2011 single "The Edge of Glory" was featured in an episode that sees Abbi dancing naked through her newly empty apartment.

Watch Gaga's apparent Broad City tribute above.

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including our new season diving into all five All Stars seasons, featuring exclusive interviews with Jujubee, Alexis Mateo, Shea Couleé, Alaska, Detox, BenDeLaCreme, Kennedy Davenport, and more. And be sure to catch up on our BINGE recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race seasons 1-13 with Symone, Jaida Essence Hall, Trixie Mattel, Katya, Peppermint, Bianca Del Rio, Bob the Drag Queen, Sasha Velour, and more!

Related content: