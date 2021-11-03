EW has the first look at the pair's performance of "The Lady Is a Tramp" — their debut release together in 2011 — in CBS's One Last Time concert special airing in November.

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett's decade-long artistic partnership is closing out the way it began: with a cover of the classic tune "The Lady Is a Tramp" in EW's exclusive preview of their upcoming CBS concert special One Last Time.

In the clip above, the pair launch into the 1937 jazz song — originally crafted by Richard Rogers and Lorenz Hart — with the House of Gucci star leading Bennett into the lyrics as he stands next to a large piano. The song marked the first official collaboration between Bennett and Gaga 10 years ago, when they released the tune as part of the former's Duets II album in September 2011. They would go on to record two full-length albums together: 2014's Cheek to Cheek and its follow up, Love for Sale, which released in October amid Bennett's ongoing battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Filmed in August across two sold-out shows at Manhattan's Radio City Music Hall, One Last Time commemorates Bennett's 95th birthday with Gaga covering four jazz standards ("Luck Be a Lady," "Orange Colored Sky," "Let's Do It," and "New York, New York") before Bennett's solo set that includes "Watch What Happens, "Steppin' Out," "Fly Me to the Moon," and "I Left My Heart in San Francisco." The show closes with three duets as Bennett and Gaga belt "Lady is a Tramp," "Love for Sale," and "Anything Goes."

ONE LAST TIME: AN EVENING WITH TONY BENNETT AND LADY GAGA Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett | Credit: Kelsey Bennett/Courtesy of Interscope Records

In a recent 60 Minutes special tied to Gaga and Bennett's final concert together, Bennett's family discussed how his diagnosis impacted his short-term memory, though his singing ability, ability to recite the words to his songs, and raw vocal talent remain intact. A brief clip shows Bennett introducing Gaga on stage for the first time in "a long time," according to Gaga, who became visibly emotional when Bennett recognized her during the performance.

"I had to keep it together because we had a sold-out show, and I had a job to do. But I'll tell you, when I walked out on that stage and he said, 'It's Lady Gaga,' my friend saw me, and it was very special," she said. She later added: "It's not a sad story. It's emotional. It's hard to watch somebody change. I think what's been beautiful about this and what's been challenging is to see how it affects him in some ways, but to see how it doesn't affect his talent. I think he really pushed through something to give the world the gift of knowing that things can change and you can still be magnificent."

Lady Gaga x Tony Bennett Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga perform on the CBS special 'One Last Time' | Credit: CBS

Directed by three-time Emmy-nominated live event helmer Alex Coletti, One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga airs Sunday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. on CBS and streams live at the same time on Paramount+. See EW's exclusive first look at the concert special above.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

Related content: