Lacey Chabert defends Hallmark after Candace Cameron Bure's comments about leadership change

"I'll never abandon what Hallmark means for me, which is that everything is centered around the heart."

Former fictional Toaster Strudel heiress turned Hallmark Channel queen Lacey Chabert has weighed in on Candace Cameron Bure's comments about the network.

Chabert, a fixture on the cable network who has starred in 20+ Hallmark films, defended the channel after Bure asserted that Hallmark — which in recent years has affirmed a commitment to diversity and inclusion in its programming, including LGTBQ+ stories — is "a completely different network than when I started" due to a change in leadership.

Chabert, who executive produces and develops titles in addition to her starring roles, told Vulture in a recent interview that she's "found a real home in Hallmark," noting that any shift she's felt amidst the change "has been embracing our creative ideas, and it's my responsibility to the audience who continue to tune into my movies that I give the best I have to offer."

Lacey Chabert visits the SiriusXM Studios on November 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) Candace Cameron-Bure visits Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on August 02, 2019 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images) Lacey Chabert; Candace Cameron Bure | Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty; Paul Archuleta/Getty

"That's always my mission," she said. "I'll never abandon what Hallmark means for me, which is that everything is centered around the heart. I don't think there are any plans for that to change anytime soon." When asked about her thoughts on established Hallmark stars "defecting" to Great American Family, such as Bure — now a chief creative officer for the network — and Danica McKellar, Chabert simply wished them well.

"I wish everybody the best," she said. "I really can't comment on it further other than I care about everybody involved." As for whether the network has tried to "poach" her, Chabert remained diplomatic in her response. "I'm with Hallmark, and I work for them," the Mean Girls alum said. "I'm so sorry, but I'll just have to leave it at that."

Formerly a Hallmark staple herself before joining GAF, Bure courted controversy last month when she made comments about the leadership changes in an interview with Wall Street Journal; more specifically, her comments about the exclusion of LGBTQ+ films and keeping traditional marriages at the core of GAF programming drew backlash from fellow stars and viewers.

The entire ordeal prompted the Full House alum to clarify her stance in a statement. "I am a devoted Christian. Which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God," Bure said. "Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do. If you know me, you know that I am a person who loves fiercely and indiscriminately. My heart yearns to build bridges and bring people one step closer to God, to love others well, and to simply be a reflection of God's huge love for all of us."

