The best Labor Day sales on TVs at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are up to 42 percent off
As summer winds down, you may be anticipating the premiere of a new TV show or the release of a new video game set to drop in the fall. Or maybe you're counting down the days until the start of the NFL or NBA season. Luckily, Labor Day sales are here, and with all the opportunities to save on tech, it's a great time to upgrade your entertainment setup ahead of fall. Plenty of TVs are on sale, and you can save up to $550 on models from popular brands like Samsung, Toshiba, and TCL.
Labor Day TV deals 2022
- TCL 32-Inch 3-Series Roku Smart TV, $139.99 (orig. from $157) at amazon.com, walmart.com, and bestbuy.com
- Samsung 65-Inch Class QLED Q70A Series Smart TV, $997.99 (orig. $1,399.99) at amazon.com
- TCL 65-Inch 6-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision QLED Roku Smart TV, $949.99 (orig. $1,499.99) at amazon.com
- Vizio 40-Inch D-Series Smart TV, from $196.88 (orig. from $226.88) at amazon.com, walmart.com, and bestbuy.com
- Insignia 50-Inch Class F30 Series Smart Fire TV, $279.99 (orig. $399.99) at amazon.com and bestbuy.com
- Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $299.99 (orig. $369.99) at amazon.com and bestbuy.com
- TCL 50-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Roku LED TV, from $289.99 (orig. from $479.99) at amazon.com and walmart.com
- Toshiba 32-Inch Class V35 Series Smart Fire TV, $129.99 (orig. $199.99) at amazon.com and bestbuy.com
- Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $349.99 (orig. $469.99) at amazon.com and bestbuy.com
- Amazon 75-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $849.99 (orig. $1,099.99) at amazon.com and bestbuy.com
A few Amazon Fire TVs are currently discounted, like the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV in 43-inch and 50-inch sizes. Each one comes with an Alexa remote, which allows you to press a button and use voice commands to control the volume, change the channel, search for titles, and more. You can save $120 on the 50-inch model and $70 on the 43-inch model. Looking for something more immersive? Then consider the Amazon Fire Omni Series Smart TV. Its massive 75-inch screen includes Dolby Vision for sharp visuals along with surround sound for crisp audio.
Buy it! Amazon 75-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, $849.99 (orig. $1,099.99) at amazon.com and bestbuy.com
Buy it! Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $349.99 (orig. $469.99) at amazon.com and bestbuy.com
Another great option is the TCL 50-Inch Class 4-Series Smart Roku TV, which is 42 percent off. It supports HDR (high dynamic range), allowing you to watch content with greater color depth, richer contrast, and better brightness. It brings out certain subtleties in images, too, making them appear more accurate and adding to the viewing experience. Customers set it up in their bedrooms, basements, and living rooms for streaming and gaming.
Buy it! TCL 50-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Roku LED TV, from $289.99 (orig. from $479.99) at amazon.com and walmart.com
But if you need something larger, check out the Samsung 65-Inch Class QLED Smart TV. The top-rated TV has hundreds of perfect ratings and it's $400 off right now. It has multiple HDMI ports to support all of your consoles and devices. Plus, it features Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ technology that shows precise movements, so you'll never miss a beat when battling with other players on-screen or watching your favorite football team score a touchdown.
Buy it! Samsung 65-Inch Class QLED Q70A Series Smart TV, $997.99 (orig. $1,399.99) at amazon.com
There are even options that are under $200 right now. The TCL 32-Inch 3-Series Roku Smart TV is just $140 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy, while the Toshiba 32-Inch Class V35 Series Smart Fire TV is 35 percent off. The TCL 3-Series model is one of the most popular LED options on Amazon and has racked up more than 10,500 five-star ratings from shoppers who say that it's a "great value for the features you get" and love that it's "very easy to set up."
We don't know how long these deals will last, so check out more of the best Labor Day TV sales below.
Buy it! TCL 32-Inch 3-Series Roku Smart TV, $139.99 (orig. $158) at amazon.com, walmart.com, and bestbuy.com
Buy it! TCL 65-Inch 6-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision QLED Roku Smart TV, $949.99 (orig. $1,499.99) at amazon.com
Buy it! Vizio 40-Inch D-Series Smart TV, from $196.88 (orig. from $226.88) at amazon.com, walmart.com, and bestbuy.com
Buy it! Insignia 50-Inch Class F30 Series Smart Fire TV, $279.99 (orig. $399.99) at amazon.com and bestbuy.com
Buy it! Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $299.99 (orig. $369.99) at amazon.com and bestbuy.com
Buy it! Toshiba 32-Inch Class V35 Series Smart Fire TV, $129.99 (orig. $199.99) at amazon.com and bestbuy.com
