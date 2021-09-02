Shopping

10 of the best Labor Day TV deals you can shop from LG, Samsung, Toshiba, and more

Up to 30 percent off.
By Sarah Toscano
September 02, 2021 at 01:41 PM EDT
Fall is just a few days away, and the holiday season will be here in a jiffy. Whether you're looking for a way to better accommodate family and friends or watch your favorite seasonal movies on a crystal clear screen, all the Labor Day TV sales happening right now make it a great time to upgrade your entertainment setup. Walmart, Amazon, and Target all have marked down TVs you can shop this week, including options from LG and Samsung.

One of the best TVs you can buy on sale is LG's C1 Series OLED Smart TV. It provides viewers with beautiful color and contrast, and it even has a built-in Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. If you're a gamer, this TV is G-SYNC certified and has additional features just for you, with its Auto Low-Latency Mode and Game Optimizer, which allows you to easily access and adjust your game settings.

If you're looking for a TV that's just as suited for mobile content as it is for streaming your favorite movies, a rotating TV like Samsung's 43-inch The Sero Smart QLED TV may be just what you need. It can be displayed horizontally to look like a typical TV, or vertically to emulate a phone screen. It's currently marked down by over $500.

Samsung's 32-inch The Frame QLED Smart TV is currently 12 percent off and, just as the name suggests, the TV screen is framed so it looks like a piece of wall art, making it perfect for anyone looking for a TV with unparalleled aesthetic appeal. And if you're looking to pay less than $200 for a new TV, look no further than this 43-inch Sceptre LED TV, which is currently over 16 percent off. 

Check out more Labor Day TV deals happening right now across the web below.

Labor Day TV Deals at Amazon

Credit: LG

LG C1 Series OLED 65" Smart TV

Buy it! $2,096.99 (orig. $2,499.99) at amazon.com

Credit: Insignia

Insignia 55" Smart Fire TV

Buy it! $379.99 (orig. $549.99) at amazon.com

Credit: Toshiba

Toshiba 50" Smart 4K UHD TV with Dolby Vision

Buy it! $349.99 (orig. $429.99) at amazon.com

Labor Day TV Deals at Walmart

Credit: Sceptre

Sceptre 43" LED TV

Buy it! $198 (orig. $238) at walmart.com

Credit: LG

LG OLED A1 Series 55" 4K Smart TV

Buy it! $1,296.99 (orig. $1,699.99) at walmart.com

Credit: Samsung

Samsung The Sero 43" HDR Smart QLED TV

Buy it! $1,497.99 (orig. $1,999.99) at walmart.com

Credit: Samsung

Samsung The Frame 32" QLED Smart TV

Buy it! $527.99 (orig. $599.99) at walmart.com

Credit: TCL

TCL 55" Roku Smart TV

Buy it! $398 (orig. $449) at walmart.com

Labor Day TV Deals at Target

Credit: Element

Element 43" 4K UHD Roku TV

Buy it! $289.99 (orig. $329.99) at target.com

Credit: Element

Element 65" 4K UHD Roku TV

Buy it! $469.99 (orig. $629.99) at target.com

