10 of the best Labor Day TV deals you can shop from LG, Samsung, Toshiba, and more
Fall is just a few days away, and the holiday season will be here in a jiffy. Whether you're looking for a way to better accommodate family and friends or watch your favorite seasonal movies on a crystal clear screen, all the Labor Day TV sales happening right now make it a great time to upgrade your entertainment setup. Walmart, Amazon, and Target all have marked down TVs you can shop this week, including options from LG and Samsung.
One of the best TVs you can buy on sale is LG's C1 Series OLED Smart TV. It provides viewers with beautiful color and contrast, and it even has a built-in Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. If you're a gamer, this TV is G-SYNC certified and has additional features just for you, with its Auto Low-Latency Mode and Game Optimizer, which allows you to easily access and adjust your game settings.
If you're looking for a TV that's just as suited for mobile content as it is for streaming your favorite movies, a rotating TV like Samsung's 43-inch The Sero Smart QLED TV may be just what you need. It can be displayed horizontally to look like a typical TV, or vertically to emulate a phone screen. It's currently marked down by over $500.
Samsung's 32-inch The Frame QLED Smart TV is currently 12 percent off and, just as the name suggests, the TV screen is framed so it looks like a piece of wall art, making it perfect for anyone looking for a TV with unparalleled aesthetic appeal. And if you're looking to pay less than $200 for a new TV, look no further than this 43-inch Sceptre LED TV, which is currently over 16 percent off.
Check out more Labor Day TV deals happening right now across the web below.
Labor Day TV Deals at Amazon
LG C1 Series OLED 65" Smart TV
Buy it! $2,096.99 (orig. $2,499.99) at amazon.com
Insignia 55" Smart Fire TV
Buy it! $379.99 (orig. $549.99) at amazon.com
Toshiba 50" Smart 4K UHD TV with Dolby Vision
Buy it! $349.99 (orig. $429.99) at amazon.com
Labor Day TV Deals at Walmart
Sceptre 43" LED TV
Buy it! $198 (orig. $238) at walmart.com
LG OLED A1 Series 55" 4K Smart TV
Buy it! $1,296.99 (orig. $1,699.99) at walmart.com
Samsung The Sero 43" HDR Smart QLED TV
Buy it! $1,497.99 (orig. $1,999.99) at walmart.com
Samsung The Frame 32" QLED Smart TV
Buy it! $527.99 (orig. $599.99) at walmart.com
TCL 55" Roku Smart TV
Buy it! $398 (orig. $449) at walmart.com
Labor Day TV Deals at Target
Element 43" 4K UHD Roku TV
Buy it! $289.99 (orig. $329.99) at target.com
Element 65" 4K UHD Roku TV
Buy it! $469.99 (orig. $629.99) at target.com
