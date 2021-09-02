10 of the best Labor Day TV deals you can shop from LG, Samsung, Toshiba, and more

Samsung's 32-inch The Frame QLED Smart TV is currently 12 percent off and, just as the name suggests, the TV screen is framed so it looks like a piece of wall art, making it perfect for anyone looking for a TV with unparalleled aesthetic appeal. And if you're looking to pay less than $200 for a new TV, look no further than this 43-inch Sceptre LED TV, which is currently over 16 percent off.