"We will no longer be telling a concurrent story in modern-day Los Angeles," says creator David Appelbaum. "Instead, we will be telling a story in 1988 Los Angeles."

It's time to sink back into the La Brea sinkhole for a sneak peek at season 2.

EW can exclusively reveal the first-look teaser for the next phase of the off-the-rails (in a good way) NBC sci-fi drama, which, along with showrunner and creator David Appelbaum, resolves some of the threads left dangling at the end of season 1.

"This has always been a show, at its heart, that's about a divided family trying to get back to each other. We wanted to bring that same spirit to season 2, but with a whole new context," Appelbaum tells EW. "This is an action-adventure thrill ride, but it's crucial that we also make it a deeply emotional story. Finding that balance was one of the main goals as we charted out season 2."

La Brea first premiered last September with a plot involving the emergence of a massive sinkhole in Los Angeles. People — including members of the Harris family — fell in and found themselves in a primeval land where the only chance for survival was to band together. And it got crazier from there.

Josh (Jack Martin), Riley (Veronica St. Clair), and Lilly (Chloe De Los Santos) vanished through a mysterious crack of light in the season 1 finale. Josh will now find himself in the year 1988 in season 2, which also sees Izzy (Zyra Gorecki), another member of the Harris family, landing in prehistoric Seattle.

La Brea exclusive trailer 'La Brea' returns for a second season that mixes timelines | Credit: NBC

"This season will still largely take place in 10,000 BC. However, we will no longer be telling a concurrent story in modern-day Los Angeles. Instead, we will be telling a story in 1988 Los Angeles," Appelbaum explains. "We think this will add a new layer of fun and intrigue to the episodes. It's also a story I don't think anyone in the audience would have expected when they first started watching the show. We love the idea of keeping our viewers on their toes and never knowing what's around the next corner."

La Brea season 1 became the No. 1 new show of the fall in the 18-49 demographic, in addition to being the top new drama of the 2021-2022 season in the same demo.

Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie, Tonantzin Carmelo, and Michelle Vergara Moore also star in La Brea. Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt, Ken Woodruff, Arika Lisanne Mittman, Adam Davidson, and Chris Hollier are aboard as executive producers.

For Appelbaum, the biggest success of that first season was the show "invested the audience into a world of mystery," including the character stories of the ensemble cast. "It was a major challenge to mix those two elements, and we're excited to deepen all of that as we head into season 2," he says.

La Brea season 2 premieres Sep. 27 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. Season 1 is currently streaming on Peacock.

Watch the first-look teaser in the video above.

