Still, the pop star tells EW she's down for a future appearance: "Hell yes!"

Kylie Minogue tried to be a RuPaul's Drag Race guest judge, 'schedules' got in the way

Here's some news that will make your heart go padam, padam: Kylie Minogue tells EW she once tried to be a RuPaul's Drag Race guest judge, but her busy schedule prevented her from making an appearance on the Emmy-winning reality competition series.

"Hell yes. I mean, I have to, right?" the Australian superstar says at a Los Angeles event for her new Las Vegas residency. "It's well overdue, and I can totally see myself doing that, and I would love to. I think we've tried to do it before, but it's just schedules."

The global icon previously appeared on a 2021 episode of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under in a pre-recorded video segment alongside her sister, Danii Minogue, but she's never sat on a Drag Race panel as a guest judge.

Two other queer icons who've appeared on Drag Race — but not as guest judges — are Dolly Parton and Jennifer Lopez. However, there are a couple of major names that haven't yet appeared on Drag Race: Madonna and Cher. In an April 2021 interview with EW, Cher revealed that she knows fans want her to make an appearance.

Kylie Minogue; RuPaul on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Kylie Minogue; RuPaul on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' | Credit: Darren Gerrish/Getty Images; World of Wonder

"I'm going to have to go on it at some point," she told EW at the time. "I've known [RuPaul] for a long time. He's such a cool guy," she continued. "I would consider it! I have watched it…. He's smart and I love him. He's the coolest guy ever. What he's been able to do is amazing."

Minogue is currently promoting her Vegas residency as well as her hit single "Padam Padam," which recently became her first top 10 single in the United Kingdom since 2010. Her upcoming studio album Tension is due for release on Sept. 22, while her Vegas residency launches at the Venetian in November.

