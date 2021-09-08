Kylie Jenner confirms 2nd pregnancy with touching video reveal

Watch the moment Kris Jenner finds out Kylie Jenner is pregnant with baby No. 2 with Travis Scott.

On Tuesday, Kylie Jenner confirmed a second baby was officially on the way, revealing the news via a touching Instagram video that chronicled the recent months of her pregnancy.

Kylie Jenner is pregnant Kylie Jenner is pregnant with baby No. 2 with Travis Scott. | Credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Set to delicate instrumental music, the minute-and-a-half long video starts with a shot of Jenner's positive pregnancy test and shows the reaction of her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. She includes a visit to her doctor's office, growing photos of her baby bump, and a sweet moment of sharing the news with her mom Kris Jenner by giving her an envelope of sonogram photos where the emotional matriarch of the Kardashian family asks, "What's this?" before realizing what she's looking at, exclaiming, "This is one of the happiest days of my life!"

Jenner included no caption on her instagram post other than a heart and a pregnant female emoji, tagging Scott in her post.

"I can't handle it," Kendall Jenner commented with a crying emoji face and a heart, while her sisters Kim and Kourtney chimed in with "Crying!!!" and "Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister."

Kylie Jenner Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are already parents to 3-year-old Stormi, but a second baby is on the way. | Credit: Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images

Previously, PEOPLE confirmed that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was expecting a second child with Scott. The pair are already parents to 3-year-old Stormi, who can be seen in the video sharing the news with Jenner's mom and watching a sonogram at the doctor's office. Jenner kept her first pregnancy a quiet secret, not sharing the news until after Stormi's birth.

"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys," Jenner wrote in a 2018 Instagram post. "My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free, and healthy way I knew how ... I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

For the second time around, it seems that Jenner is open to sharing more of her journey — at least in small snippets.