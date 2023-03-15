He now faces legal trouble of his own while his father serves a 12-year prison sentence for bank fraud and tax evasion.

Another member of the Chrisley family has landed in legal trouble. Kyle Chrisley was arrested by Tennessee's Smyrna Police Department on Tuesday for aggravated assault, EW has confirmed. He was released after posting a $3,000 bond and has a court date set for March 20.

Kyle brandished a "fixed blade" during an altercation with an employee of Penske Truck Rental, TMZ reported, but his wife, Ashleigh Chrisley, told Page Six that isn't true. "Kyle has a knife that he carries for work," she said, "but he did not pull it out or brandish it, nor did he use it on the person. He will plea not guilty."

Kyle is the son of Julie and Todd Chrisley, the stars of USA's reality TV series Chrisley Knows Best. Todd is a real estate tycoon, and the show spent its first nine seasons glamorizing the wealthy family's opulent lifestyle. However, a recent investigation by the FBI revealed that the lifestyle depicted was mostly built on fraud.

"I will never forget when they stood up to read the verdicts and it was like, guilty, guilty, guilty, like over and over and over again," Todd and Julie's daughter Savannah Chrisley recently said. "And I just saw the looks on my parents' faces and just everything. They were just in tears. We were not expecting that. We were like, 'There's no way.'"

Kyle reacted to his parents' sentencing by posting a Bible verse from the Gospel of Matthew on his Instagram story: "Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you."

Kyle is Todd's oldest son with his first wife, Teresa. His appearances on Chrisley Knows Best were sporadic over the years due to his struggles with addiction and substance abuse, but his daughter Chloe was a part of the show because her grandparents were raising her.

Chrisley Knows Best continues to air. Season 10 premiered last month, and representatives for USA previously confirmed to EW that several episodes had been shot before the Chrisleys' trial. The network has not yet made a decision about the show's future.

