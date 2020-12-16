From Early Edition to The Midnight Sky, Kyle Chandler looks back on his biggest roles

"I'd been wanting to do comedy for so long," Chandler says. "When I got [Game Night] I was like, 'Yes!' Then I was scared to death. I had to call [Friday Night Lights costar] Connie Britton and ask, 'How do you be funny?'" By the end of the film, about a game night gone terribly wrong, Chandler got his answer from watching his costar Jason Bateman. As Chandler puts it, "During one of the first scenes I was doing, he was up at bat. He would do a scene, stop, and you could hear the calculating going on in his head. And he'd do it again, and the next one was just that little bit different, but it meant everything in the world to what he was doing. I got paid for acting class that day." Now he'd like another comedy, please. "I am funny," Chandler says. "Please print that at the end of this."