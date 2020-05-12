It's official: Kung Fu is returning to TV in a new iteration on The CW next season.

The 1972 classic series starring David Carradine is being reimagined with Olivia Liang (Legacies) in the starring role.

The show was one of two titles the network picked up straight to series on Tuesday, the other is The Republic of Sarah, about a high schooler (Stella Baker) who attempts to form her own country.

Here's the description of the Kung Fu reboot: "A quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese-American woman (Liang) to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to find her hometown overrun with crime and corruption, she uses her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice...all while searching for the assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor and is now targeting her." Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse, Gwendoline Yeo, and Tzi Ma also star.

While here's the pitch for The Republic of Sarah: "Faced with the destruction of her town at the hands of a greedy mining company, rebellious high school teacher Sarah Cooper (Baker) utilizes an obscure cartographical loophole to declare independence. Now Sarah must lead a young group of misfits as they attempt to start their own country from scratch." Nia Holloway, Luke Mitchell, Izabella Alvarez, Hope Lauren, Ian Duff, Forrest Goodluck, Landry Bender, and Megan Follows also star.

The shows join two other new series set for next season on the network: Superman & Lois, starring Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch, and Walker, starring Jared Padalecki. All the shows are planned for the 2020-2021 season with premiere dates very uncertain due to the industry coronavirus shutdown.

The network has also previously renewed Batwoman, Nancy Drew, All American, Black Lightning, Charmed, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, The Flash, In the Dark, Legacies, Riverdale, Roswell, New Mexico and Supergirl.

The fates of the Arrow spin-off and The 100 prequel series are still unknown.