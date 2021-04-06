Watch a badass fight scene from the premiere of the CW's Kung Fu

A gun is no match for badass martial arts skills in this exclusive sneak peek from the series premiere of the CW's Kung Fu.

In the colorful clip above, protagonist Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang) beats up two bad guys and looks stylish doing it. When her new love interest Henry (Eddie Liu) shows up, they work together to take the thugs down, with Henry disarming one and Nicky sending another through a car window.

Debuting tonight, Kung Fu is a reimagining of the classic 1972 series starring David Carradine. In the new show, a quarter-life crisis causes Nicky, a young Chinese American woman, to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to San Francisco, she finds that her hometown is overrun with crime and corruption, and her own parents, Jin (Tzi Ma) and Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan), are at the mercy of a powerful Triad.

Nicky will rely on her tech-savvy sister, Althea (Shannon Dang); Althea's fiancé, Dennis (Tony Chung); her premed brother, Ryan (Jon Prasida); her ADA ex-boyfriend, Evan (Gavin Stenhouse); and her budding love interest, Henry — as well as her martial arts skills and Shaolin values — to protect her community and bring criminals to justice. At the same time, she'll be searching for the assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor Pei-Ling (Vanessa Kai) and is now targeting her.

Last May, CW announced it was picking up Kung Fu straight to series along with The Republic of Sarah, a series about a high schooler (Stella Baker) who attempts to form her own country.

Kung Fu premieres tonight at 8 p.m. ET. Every episode will be available to stream on the CW app and cwtv.com the day after broadcast.