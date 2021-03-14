Krysten Ritter recalls filming her Breaking Bad character's death: 'I will never forget it'

More than a decade on, Jane's death on Breaking Bad remains one of the most chilling, jaw-dropping moments in TV history. Actress Krysten Ritter didn't quite feel that way, though — not until the time came to film it, anyway.

"It wasn't really until we were shooting it that the whole death around the character hit me," Ritter recalls in the latest episode of PeopleTV's Couch Surfing. "So, I knew I was gonna die. I'm reading the script, I'm like, 'Cool, rock and roll, she dies. So fun!'"

"But then you're doing it," she continues, "and you're in this death makeup; they built a cast for my chest so that Aaron Paul can really be pounding on my chest. And then Bryan [Cranston], after the take, you just see him sitting quietly in the corner. It was intense, and I will never forget it."

To recap, near the end of the AMC series' second season, Walter White (Cranston) lets Jane die while she and her boyfriend, Jesse (Paul), Walter's literal partner in crime, are strung out on heroin. It's a key moment in Walter's "Mr. Chips-into-Scarface" arc (as series creator Vince Gilligan famously put it), and one of the show's most shocking and acclaimed moments.

"Talk about cult following," Ritter adds on Couch Surfing. "This show really is the gift that keeps on giving."

