Krysten Ritter recalls the time she 'almost went full Jessica Jones' on a rude cyclist

Things almost got a little method recently for Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter.

Speaking with PeopleTV's Lola Ogunnaike for a new episode of Couch Surfing, Ritter explained that she loved the physicality of playing her Marvel superhero character, and she came close to channeling her again not long ago.

Ritter was walking down the street in Los Angeles with her mask on: "This guy is on a bicycle and I'm on the sidewalk and he comes up right by me and is like, 'Hey,'" she recalls, adding that she just kept her distance and kept moving. "And then he's like, 'Oh okay, you're stuck up, oh, you're so uptight.'"

She continued, "And I swear to God — and I'm a mom — I almost went full Jessica Jones on him." Fortunately for him, she "shook it off and went back to real life."

Ritter played the superpowered personal investigator with rage problems for three seasons on Netflix. For more with Ritter, check out the video above.

