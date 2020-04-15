Oh baby! Kristin Davis to help a woman find someone to have a kid with on new reality show

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Get ready for the mother of all dating shows.

This May, Fox is delivering Labor of Love, a new series hosted by Sex and the City star Kristin Davis. The show follows 41-year-old former Bachelor contestant Kristy Katzmann as she searches for a man to father her children, with a pool of 15 "sexy, sophisticated, and like-minded men" to choose from. (Judging by the success rate of Bachelor couples, this should go swimmingly.)

The aspiring baby daddies will compete each week in challenges to prove their parenting and partnership bona fides — some of which you can glimpse in the promo below — with some being eliminated along the way. After eight episodes, Katzmann will decide whether she's found the right man to settle down and start a family with, or if she'd prefer to continue toward motherhood on her own. Davis, meanwhile, will serve as a sounding board for Katzmann over the course of the series.

"When I first heard the premise of Labor of Love, I knew I had to be a part of this show,” the actress said in a statement. “I believe every woman should feel empowered to go after their dreams, whether it be professional or personal, and to be at Kristy’s side as she took her future into her own hands was truly exciting.”

Labor of Love will arrive Thursday, May 21, on Fox.

Related content: