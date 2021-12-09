And Just Like That star cries while discussing the Sex and the City actor's final appearances on the new series: "We had to work, and we knew he wanted us to work."

Kristin Davis breaks down over Willie Garson's death: 'I'm still not together'

Kristin Davis got emotional while remembering her beloved Sex and the City costar Willie Garson, who died in September at age 57 after a private battle with pancreatic cancer.

The And Just Like That actress broke down in tears during Thursday's episode of The Tamron Hall Show while remembering her time with Garson, who completed filming on three episodes of the HBO Max revival series after originating the role of Stanford Blatch on Sex and the City.

"I'm still not together about it, obviously. It's hard, because we were working the whole time, and we didn't know when we started how sick he was," Davis told Hall. "He didn't want us to know. He was just the life of the set as he always has been, it was obviously horrible, the whole chain of events. We miss him, and the fact that he's not here is very difficult still."

Davis said the cast — also including returning stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon — felt compelled to continue on with production.

"We knew he wanted us to work. I'm so happy that he's in the first three, at least that I've seen, and he's so funny," she continued. "To think what he was dealing with while he was so funny, it's really a testament to him."

Following Garson's death, Nixon wrote on social media that "he was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional — always," while Kim Cattrall, who didn't reprise the role of Samantha on And Just Like That, tweeted: "Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo."

In an Instagram comment following Garson's death, Parker revealed that she is "not ready yet" to speak on the loss of her friend.

And Just Like That is now streaming on HBO Max. Watch Davis discuss Garson's death on The Tamron Hall Show above.

