Kristin Chenoweth previews A Very Wicked Halloween and reflects on 15 years of Wicked

Pop star Ariana Grande, a longtime Wicked superfan, previously revealed that she’ll be singing “The Wizard and I” on the special. Chenoweth tells EW that Grande loved another song which is no longer in the show, having been replaced by “The Wizard and I.”

“It was called ‘Making Good,’” Chenoweth says. “It was about how you make something good and you make it great. Those lyrics stuck with me all these years. I wish Idina could release it or somebody could do it. It’d be cool. I loved it.”