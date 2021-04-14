First look for season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings teases Kristin Cavallari return

Kristin Cavallari is being welcomed back to The Hills, and she's ready to stir up some fun. In the new first look for season two of The Hills: New Beginnings, the reality star was spotted making a dramatic entrance near the end of the teaser as she glamorously emerged from a car and the trailer asked ominously "can they begin again?"

Cavallari's return to The Hills marks not only the reality star coming back to her former television home, where she appeared on the series from 2009 to 2010 for 23 episodes. It also marks the first show she's appeared in since last year. Previously, Cavallari had her own E! reality show Very Cavallari, which ended last April.

Although Cavallari's return feels somewhat surprising, the star actually announced her cameo back in February when she filmed an Instagram video with fellow Hills costar Heidi Montag and also shared a story on her own Instagram that showed her sitting in a production van. And in September of last year, Cavallari told E! in an interview that she was looking forward to returning to the show after Montag and Audrina Partridge, who she's remained close friends with, appeared on Very Cavallari.

"So the trade off was an episode for episode," she told E! "So maybe I'll go and stir some things up. One episode to stir the pot and I'm out."

The New Beginnings trailer teases how the longtime group of friends is openly dealing with their past and present struggles, as Heidi Montag and husband Spencer Pratt reveal their intense conversations about trying for a second child and single mom Partridge admits she kissed Brody Jenner. But Cavallari's return might be the catalyst for even more dramatic moments. After all, as the trailer teases, "sometimes moving forward means putting everything to the test."

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on MTV on May 12th at 9 p.m.