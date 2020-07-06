Salem shocker! Kristian Alfonso is leaving Days of Our Lives

The actress has played Hope Williams Brady on the soap for more than three decades.

Hope doesn't always spring eternal: Kristian Alfonso is reportedly leaving Days of Our Lives.

The actress who plays Hope Williams Brady first joined the NBC sudser in 1983. “I feel blessed and honored to have been invited into people’s homes for over three decades. However, it is now time for me to write my next chapter,” Alfonso said in a statement to Deadline, which was first to report the news.

Since DOOL remains out of production, it appears that Alfonso won't be back on the set. “I will not be returning to Days when it resumes production in September,” she told Deadline. “I’ve already filmed my last episode several months ago.”

A daytime icon, Alfonso played a member of the Horton Family -- the key clan in DOOL. Her on-screen relationship with Bo (Peter Reckell) was ultimately dubbed a daytime super couple.

Sadly, Alfonso never won an Emmy for her character, though she received a special fan award from the Daytime Emmys in 2002 for being one-half of "America's Favorite Couple."

DOOL, like the other daytime sudsers, went dark after COVID-19 forced a production shutdown in Hollywood. The Bold and the Beautiful has returned to production while its sister soap, The Young and the Restless, will go back to work July 13.

General Hospital on ABC is expected to resume production in mid-July.

