Kristen Wiig and Laura Dern team up for Apple TV+ comedy series Mrs. American Pie

Kristen Wiig is reuniting with former Downsizing costar Laura Dern for a new Apple TV+ series.

The streamer has green-lit Mrs. American Pie, a 10-episode comedy series centered on Palm Beach high society in the 1970s. Wiig will portray Maxine Simmons, an outsider attempting to insert herself into the "artificial greatness" of said society and cross the barriers between the haves and have-nots.

A series about "gorgeously impossible people," Mrs. American Pie will ponder questions still relevant today: Who gets a seat at the table? How does one get a seat at the table? What will one sacrifice to get said seat? Dern, an executive producer on the series, is "eyeing a key role" in the comedy, per a press release, but details are still scarce.

Kristen Wiig; Laura Dern Kristen Wiig; Laura Dern | Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Series creator Abe Sylvia (The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Dead to Me) will write, executive produce, and showrun the comedy, based on a novel by Juliet McDaniel. Academy Award-nominee Tate Taylor (Breaking News in Yuba County, The Help) will direct and executive produce alongside John Norris and Katie O'Connell Marsh.

Wiig's recent TV credits include MacGruber and the animated sitcoms Big Mouth and Bless the Harts; Dern recently appeared in the animated series F Is for Family and the drama Big Little Lies, as well as the Twin Peaks revival.

