Kristen Schaal reveals why she got fired from South Park after one month

Oh my God, they killed Kristen Schaal's South Park gig after one month — but, thankfully, the writer-actress lived to tell the tale.

In a new interview with The Daily Beast, the 43-year-old says she landed a dream job writing for the long-running Comedy Central series' 11th season back in 2007, just as her career began to take off thanks to a gig on HBO's Flight of the Conchords. It was her persistence in pitching to the other writers, she says, that led to her termination shortly thereafter.

"I didn't last long. I was there [writing] for like a month and I was told — I got a warning that I was talking too much," the Toy Story and 30 Rock performer told the publication. "I was pitching too much. I'd never been in a writers' room before. So I was just like, let me earn my keep. I was like, 'How about this? How about this? How about this?' And that's not how it works."

Kristen Schaal reveals why she was fired from 'South Park' after only one month.

She explained that, because her knowledge of pop culture in general was limited at the time, she wasn't able to meet the other writers at the level they were expecting — particularly when tasked with working on the show's movie parodies.

"I couldn't go there, so I just kept pitching another thing. So looking back, yeah, they let me go. I could do a writers' room now, just for everybody listening, but I was too nervous and too excited to be in there," she said, adding that there's no bad blood between her and South Park co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. The career flub even led to love in her personal life.

"When I got the call that I'd been let go, it was devastating," Schaal recalled. "So I was devastated, but I remember I talked to James Bobin, the co-creator of Flight of the Conchords, the day I got fired. We had margaritas. And he was like, 'Ah, f--- it.' He gave me good advice. He said, 'You're going to get fired, you're going to get hired, it's fine.' And then I flew home and — jeez, this year was incredible! — I flew home and then I met my husband [former Daily Show writer Rich Blomquist] on this Adult Swim show called Snake N Bacon that he was executive producing. He asked me on a date. So a lot was shifting."

Representatives for Comedy Central did not immediately respond to EW's request for clarification on Schaal's exit from South Park.

