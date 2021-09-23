The Simpsons is ringing in the new season with the sound of music — as well as a Bell.

The forever-running Fox animated comedy will offer up its season 33 premiere in the form of a musical episode on Sunday at 8 p.m ET/PT. And in an added level of musical intrigue, "The Star of the Backstage" — which boasts a trove of original songs — features Kristen Bell as... Marge? Well, sort of. The Good Place star will be heard every time Marge sings.

"The only place Marge sang beautifully was in her head, so she has a magical inside singing voice that only we can hear," executive producer Matt Selman told EW. "When she sings, it comes out beautiful, like Kristen Bell."

The Simpsons Kristen Bell provides Marge Simpson's singing voice. | Credit: FOX

In the episode, which was inspired by the concept of the Bell-hosted Disney+ reality series Encore, Marge sets out to revive her Rent-esque high school musical Y2K: The Millennium Bug, for which she served as stage manager some 20 years ago. She winds up feeling threatened when her old high school nemesis and theater star, Sasha, returns to town with stories of glory that don't quite add up. As you will see in this exclusive-to-EW clip above, Marge takes down Sasha via song and a revised Playbill of Y2K.

"Star of the Backstage" was written by Simpsons writer-producer — and former Crazy Ex-Girlfriend writer-producer — Elisabeth Kiernan Averick. She co-wrote the lyrics with Crazy Ex-Girlfriend composer Jack Dolgen, who penned the music.

The Simpsons is no stranger to musical-themed episodes and musical numbers. See (and listen to) such episodes as: season 4's "Marge vs. the Monorail," "A Streetcar Named Marge," season 5's "Homer's Barbershop Quartet," season 8's "Simpsoncalifragilisticexpiala(Annoyed Grunt)cious," season 12's "New Kids on the Blecch," season 15's "The President Wore Pearls," season 19's "Homer of Seville," season 22's "Elementary School Musical," and season 9's clip-show package "All Singing, All Dancing."

Bell previously guest-starred in a season 27 episode.

