Kristen Bell to host Nickelodeon town hall special for kids to address coronavirus concerns

Kristen Bell and Nickelodeon have teamed up for a special offering a kid's-eye view of life today amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hosted by Bell, #KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall will be an hour-long special that directly addresses kids' questions and concerns about COVID-19 and provides tips and insights from medical experts. Kids and families across the country will also give first-person accounts of how they're handling social distancing and other changes in their lives. Alicia Keys is set to perform at the event as well.

"It’s so important to remember that we are all in this together, and our kids and loved ones need outlets to help them process and understand what’s going on and, most importantly, to still feel connected," Bell exclusively tells EW about the special. "I hope kids and families come away from this special feeling a little more comfortable and that they enjoy some much-needed moments of humor during this difficult time."

During the special, Bell will connect via video chat with special guests including experts like Dr. Nadine Burke Harris (California Surgeon General) and Dr. Vivek H. Murthy (former U.S. Surgeon General), and celebrities such as Charli D’Amelio, Josh Gad, Kel Mitchell, Kenan Thompson, and Russell and Ciara Wilson. The town hall will simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, and Nicktoons, and will be available on Nick On Demand, Nickelodeon YouTube, the Nick App, and the Nick Pluto TV channel following the premiere. It will also appear on Nickelodeon’s international networks.

#KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall is set to air Monday, March 30, at 7 p.m.

