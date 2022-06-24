"I was going to be like, 'I want to tell that kid that now is your moment,' because I wanted to live my authentic dream as a drag queen on the show," Kornbread tells EW.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 nearly had another moment involving a contestant coming out as trans on national television.

After Jasmine Kennedie told the world that she was trans during an episode of Untucked earlier this year, Kornbread tells EW as part of our exclusive Awardist roundtable that she would've come out as trans on the show as well if she'd made it to the episode where RuPaul traditionally asks the queens to speak to photos of their younger selves. Instead, she ended up leaving the competition early over an ankle injury.

"I was going to do it when they put the pictures up, just because, you know, I [thought I] was going to make it there," Kornbread says in the video above.

"That was going to be my moment. I wanted to get through Drag Race without having that be any part of what was happening to me. I wanted to go there and show my style of drag, because my style of drag is not necessarily what I want to present in my transness and in my life," Kornbread explains. "I was going to wait for the picture. I was going to be like, 'I want to tell that kid that now is your moment,' because I wanted to live my authentic dream as a drag queen on the show, and when I was talking to that picture, I'd be like, 'This is my moment to express to people that drag is what you do, it's not who you are. I wanted my whole entire trajectory to be that."

Kornbread's season 14 sister Bosco — who is part of the largest group of trans contestants ever to compete on Drag Race at one time — adds that "the girls really claimed their own narratives on their own terms" on the show this year. "We really all personally took on our own narratives and got to play our own part in our own stories."

Watch EW's full Awardist roundtable with Kornbread, Jasmine, Bosco, Kerri Colby, and season 14 winner Willow Pill above.

