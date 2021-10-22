KJ Apa wants to join RuPaul's Drag Race as his 'feminine' alter-ego Fifi

The Riverdale star says he's explored his drag persona since he was a kid.

RuPaul's Drag Race Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Step aside: OkaaaaayJ Apa is coming through.

Riverdale actor KJ Apa recently opened up about his long-brewing affection for the queens of RuPaul's Drag Race, telling NME in a new interview that his deep-seated connection with his TikTok-famous "feminine side" — whom he refers to as "Fifi" in short video clips posted to his profile on the social media site — has his sights set firmly on joining VH1's Emmy-winning drag queen competition series in the future.

"I love watching RuPaul's Drag Race and I've told my agents I want to be on that show," Apa told the publication. "But at the same time, RuPaul's Drag Race and the characters on that show, they're the real deal, they're the most authentic. I don't think I'd be allowed on that show because I'm not the real deal. But why did I share Fifi with the world? Because it's not something that I feel like I need to hide. I am proud of Fifi. I really enjoy that [side of myself]."

"No one's asked me about Fifi before, but she's been living inside of me for a long time," he continued of the persona. "I have quite literally known and messed with this character since I was eight, nine, 10 years old. She allows me to express the feminine side of myself through moving and my physicality. My sisters would dress me up in drag as a kid — I'd put on lipstick and wear wigs and stuff – and I used to love exploring that part [of myself]. It was epic."

KJ Apa, RuPaul KJ Apa and RuPaul. | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; VH1

EW has reached out to reps for RuPaul's Drag Race to ask about Fifi's prospects.

Apa isn't the only celebrity eyeing up Drag Race (which, in September, earned RuPaul the distinction of being the most-decorated Black artist in Primetime Emmys history with 11 overall trophies). Pop icon Cher — whom RuPaul has long expressed admiration for — exclusively told EW in April that she'd consider joining the guest-judging panel after years of pressure from fans.

"I've known him for a long time. He's such a cool guy," Cher says of Mama Ru. "I would consider it! I have watched it…. He's smart and I love him. He's the coolest guy ever. What he's been able to do is amazing."

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including our new season diving into all five All Stars seasons, featuring exclusive interviews with Jujubee, Alexis Mateo, Shea Couleé, Alaska, Detox, BenDeLaCreme, Kennedy Davenport, and more. And be sure to catch up on our BINGE recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race seasons 1-13 with Symone, Jaida Essence Hall, Trixie Mattel, Katya, Peppermint, Bianca Del Rio, Bob the Drag Queen, Sasha Velour, and more!

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: