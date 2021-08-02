Kit Harington's favorite Game of Thrones moment came during a pee break

Game of Thrones ended more than two years ago, but it's still a major part of Kit Harington's life. After all, it was on the set of the blockbuster HBO fantasy series that the actor first met his wife, Rose Leslie, who played the fierce wildling Ygritte to his honorable warrior Jon Snow. But the singular moment Harington thinks of most from his days on the show came during a pee break while filming season 2.

"I remember shooting up on this incredible glacier in Iceland, and I went off to take a pee, just in… somewhere in the wilds of Iceland," Harington told Sirius XM's Jess Cagle in a new interview. "And I just looked out over this glacier and I thought, 'God, I got the best job in the world.' And that always sticks out to me because if I'm ever feeling grumpy about my lot, which, believe me, I can do amazingly, I think of that. And I think, 'Now you've got a pretty special job.'"

got-8 Kit Harington in 'Game of Thrones' | Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO

Season 2 also marked Harington's first real encounter with Leslie, who made her entrance when viewers and critics began coalescing around Game of Thrones. "Season 2 was when it was… taking off," the actor said, "and we realized we were onto something good."

Based on the books by George R.R. Martin, the series became a worldwide phenomenon over the course of its eight seasons. Not everyone was pleased with the way the story ended, but Harington told Cagle that he's made his peace with it.

"It had a real cultural impact and that's something I'm really proud of being part of," Harington said. "Part of the journey since it finished was just becoming proud of that show, you know, not running away from it and not running away from what it was and who I played in it, but just owning it and being proud of everything about it really."

He added, "I really wish them luck with what they're doing next. I'm going to watch it. And I think it came at a fascinating time. It was spread out over a fascinating time globally I think, Thrones. I'm so glad we got it done before the pandemic."

Watch the full interview clip above.