No, he's not musically inclined, but the Game of Thrones hero just achieved the white whale of late-night nonsense.

Kit Harington just went for it and sang 'Drops of Jupiter' for Jimmy Fallon's 1,500th Tonight Show episode

Kit Harington's days as Jon Snow may be over, but the former Game of Thrones star proved why we should still bend the knee for him.

The actor appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which happened to be celebrating its epic 1,500th episode on Thursday, and in true Fallon fashion, the festivities for the milestone included a very special performance... one that Harington helped bring to fruition.

"Something special is about to happen," Fallon said, explaining the simple idea behind the bit, called "Straight Up Goes for It": Someone comes out on stage and sings the song "Drops of Jupiter" by Train. According to Fallon, the sketch was a "white whale" that he had pitched for years, but no guest —musical or otherwise — had ever wanted to take the risk. Until now.

"We finally have someone who has the guts to do it," Fallon said, then proceeded to present the non-singing, non-piano-playing Harington. And you better believe dude went for it, pretending to play the piano and crooning the popular aughts hit with so much gusto, you'd never know he'd second-guessed himself.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon- Kit Harington Kit Harington performing 'Drops of Jupiter' on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' | Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

"I had a lot of thoughts when you sent me that — like, a lot," Harington admitted to Fallon when he sat down to talk about the second season of Amazon's Modern Love as well as his experience filming Marvel's upcoming Eternals. "And the sensible part of my brain, the bit that said, 'You're not a singer, you have no connection to this song, it's of no relevance to anything you're talking about on the show,' said don't do it. But there was another little part of my brain, right? The bit that gets me in trouble that was like, 'But what if you're brilliant? What if it opens up whole new vistas of a career in singing?'"

Still, Harington admitted that "10 seconds before I started, that same little part of my brain said, 'You shouldn't have done this.'"

We're grateful you did, Kit.

Read our oral history of "Drops of Jupiter" here. Then bask in the gutsy glory of Harington's version below.