Kit Harington is returning to HBO, but not as swordsman Jon Snow.
The Game of Thrones alum has been cast in season 3 of Industry, the drama centered on young bankers and traders making their way through the cutthroat world of London's top investment bank. Harington will play Henry Muck, the CEO and founder of green tech energy company Lumi. Production is set to begin this month.
The series from Mickey Down and Konrad Kay stars Marisa Abela, Myha'la Herrold, Harry Lawtey, Ken Leung, Freya Mavor, and David Jonsson, among others. Season 2 ended with Harper (Herrold) being ousted by former mentor Eric (Leung) for using fake college credentials. Series writer Joseph Charlton recently teased that season 3 will be "bigger" in a way that "audiences will find surprising."
"The show isn't just repeating itself. It's going into new places, and I think it's seeing the entanglement of finance and sectors in other parts of the world and politics in a way that I think is really novel and interesting," Charlton told Digital Spy. "The frame's getting wider, and you're starting to see the bosses above those people, and then those bosses' bosses, and then how a big investment bank fits into the hierarchy of society more broadly than that."
Harington's recent credits include TV shows Extrapolations and Modern Love and films Eternals and Baby Ruby. It was reported last summer that Harington was attached to reprise his GoT role in a Jon Snow sequel series in development at HBO. The original HBO juggernaut ran between 2011 and 2019 for eight seasons.
