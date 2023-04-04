Kit Harington is returning to HBO, but not as swordsman Jon Snow.

The Game of Thrones alum has been cast in season 3 of Industry, the drama centered on young bankers and traders making their way through the cutthroat world of London's top investment bank. Harington will play Henry Muck, the CEO and founder of green tech energy company Lumi. Production is set to begin this month.

The series from Mickey Down and Konrad Kay stars Marisa Abela, Myha'la Herrold, Harry Lawtey, Ken Leung, Freya Mavor, and David Jonsson, among others. Season 2 ended with Harper (Herrold) being ousted by former mentor Eric (Leung) for using fake college credentials. Series writer Joseph Charlton recently teased that season 3 will be "bigger" in a way that "audiences will find surprising."

Kit Harington attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 19, 2023 in Paris, France. ( Kit Harington | Credit: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

"The show isn't just repeating itself. It's going into new places, and I think it's seeing the entanglement of finance and sectors in other parts of the world and politics in a way that I think is really novel and interesting," Charlton told Digital Spy. "The frame's getting wider, and you're starting to see the bosses above those people, and then those bosses' bosses, and then how a big investment bank fits into the hierarchy of society more broadly than that."

