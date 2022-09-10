The former King in the North has given his verdict on the Game of Thrones prequel.

Of course Kit Harington has thoughts on House of the Dragon

Kit Harington is ready to share his thoughts on House of the Dragon.

The actor, who will soon return to Westeros for his very own Jon Snow spin-off series, gave the new Game of Thrones prequel his stamp of approval while on the red carpet for his upcoming movie Baby Ruby at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday.

"I'm really enjoying it," Harington told Entertainment Tonight Canada. "My friend Miguel [Sapochnik] show-run it, so I'm really enjoying it. I think they've done a fantastic job."

The Eternals star also praised the series' originality. "It's a weird one to start a whole new show in the same kind of realm and to make it its own thing," he said. "I think that they've really done that."

And Harington is hardly the only one enjoying their nightly watch of the show. House of the Dragon smashed HBO's record for the biggest series premiere with more than 9.986 million viewers tuning into its first episode on Aug. 21.

The series — which features a star-studded cast including Milly Alcock, Matt Smith, and Rhys Ifans — has continued to make waves each week even after Sapochnik announced his surprise departure as co-showrunner of the series last month. It will instead move forward with co-creator Ryan Condal as its sole showrunner.

"Working within the GOT universe for the past few years has been an honor and a privilege, especially spending the last two with the amazing cast and crew of House of the Dragon," Sapochnik said in a statement provided to EW. "I am so proud of what we accomplished with season 1 and overjoyed by the enthusiastic reaction of our viewers."

"It was Kit Harington who brought the idea to us," Martin wrote on his personal website. "I cannot tell you the names of the writers/ showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet… but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific."

