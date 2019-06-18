Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke's adorable friendship, on and off the Game of Thrones set

It’s not hard to see why so many people shipped them. Long before Jon Snow and Daenerys hooked up on Game of Thrones, Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke were already close friends, despite the little time they spent together on set in the show’s earlier days. “He’s the person I’d ask, ‘How are you handling this? Are you all right?’” Clarke told Variety. “We were in sync, even if we were filming on opposite sides of the world.”

And though their onscreen romance ended in tragedy, Harington and Clarke’s real-life bond remains as strong as ever. Read on for a look back through a friendship of ice and fire.