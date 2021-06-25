Kiss break down origins of ultimate party song 'Rock and Roll All Nite'

Watch Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley reveal how the signature song started out "about a girl as a car" in exclusive clip from Biography: KISStory special.

Kiss's iconic party anthem "Rock and Roll All Nite" began as a song about a car.

So says bassist Gene Simmons in a clip from A&E's new special Biography: KISStory, a two-part look back at the band's five-decade career. Recalling the origins of what would become Kiss's signature song, Simmons says, "I had a song called 'Drive Me Wild,' about a girl as a car. But it didn't have a chorus."

It was frontman Paul Stanley's idea to turn the tune into a party song. "I wanted to be a preacher of rock and roll, and sing about the glory of this incredible music that celebrated life," Stanley recalls. "But how do you put this into a nutshell?... I picked up the guitar and went, 'I wanna rock and roll all night, and party every day,' so that it was emphatic."

The result, Stanley says, was "magic." "Rock and Roll All Nite" would become a staple of Kiss's extravagant live shows and their most familiar hit. "It's just one of those songs," Dave Grohl says in the clip. "It's like 'Happy Birthday.'"

Biography: KISStory airs Sunday and Monday at 9 p.m. ET on A&E. You can watch the full clip above.