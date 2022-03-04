Kirk Baily, Salute Your Shorts star and veteran voice actor, dies at 59

Kirk Baily, the actor best known for playing the lunkheaded camp counselor Kevin "Ug" Lee on the Nickelodeon sitcom Salute Your Shorts, died Feb. 27 in Los Angeles. He was 59.

His domestic partner, Ranjani Brow, told Variety that Baily had battled lung cancer.

Salute Your Shorts aired for two seasons, from 1991 to 1993, and was one of Nickelodeon's first live-action comedy series. Based on series creator Steve Slavkin's book Salute Your Shorts: Life at Summer Camp, it followed the rascals at Camp Anawanna as they engaged in various high jinks and vexed Ug in every way possible — including their twisting of the camp song's lyrics to "When we think about you, it makes me want to fart" in the show's theme song.

Baily went on to appear in such films as 3 Ninjas: High Noon at Mega Mountain, The Sixth Man, and Houseguest. His other TV credits included Melrose Place, Star Trek: Voyager, and Felicity.

Baily also found a niche as a voice actor, working on movies like Big Hero 6, Bumblebee, Frozen, and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, as well as anime series like Trigun and Cowboy Bebop.

Kirk Baily on 'Salute Your Shorts' Kirk Baily on 'Salute Your Shorts' | Credit: Nickelodeon

In the wake of Baily's death, his Salute Your Shorts costar Henry W. Laster, who played camper Kent Flankman, paid tribute to him on social media.

"It was great knowing Kirk Baily," Laster tweeted Wednesday. "May he forever RIP. I am in tears as I am writing this. Love you bro. You were like a father."