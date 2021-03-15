Kingsley Ben-Adir joins Marvel’s Secret Invasion series as villain

The One Night in Miami star will appear alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn.

By Devan Coggan
March 15, 2021 at 02:05 PM EDT
Kingsley Ben-Adir is going from Miami to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The One Night in Miami star has joined the cast of the upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion, EW has learned. Ben-Adir's exact role has yet to be revealed, but according to Deadline, which first reported the news, he's set to play a "lead villain."

Samuel L. Jackson is starring in the series as everyone's favorite one-eyed superspy Nick Fury, while Ben Mendelsohn is also reprising his role from Captain Marvel as the Skrull Talos. Secret Invasion is based on the well-known comic book crossover series of the same name, in which the shape-shifting Skrulls infiltrate Earth and take over high-ranking positions of power. (The recently ended WandaVision briefly teased the Skrulls' influence, with an end-credits scene featuring Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau and a Skrull disguised as an FBI agent.)

Credit: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Secret Invasion is just one of the many interconnected Disney+ shows that Marvel has in the works. First up, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will debut this Friday, soon to be followed by Loki, Hawkeye, What If…?, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, Armor Wars, and Ironheart.

Ben-Adir most recently starred as Malcolm X in Regina King's Oscar-nominated drama One Night in Miami. He also recently played Barack Obama in The Comey Rule and has appeared on High Fidelity, Peaky Blinders, and The OA.

