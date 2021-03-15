Kingsley Ben-Adir joins Marvel’s Secret Invasion series as villain

The One Night in Miami star will appear alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn.

Kingsley Ben-Adir is going from Miami to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The One Night in Miami star has joined the cast of the upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion, EW has learned. Ben-Adir's exact role has yet to be revealed, but according to Deadline, which first reported the news, he's set to play a "lead villain."

Samuel L. Jackson is starring in the series as everyone's favorite one-eyed superspy Nick Fury, while Ben Mendelsohn is also reprising his role from Captain Marvel as the Skrull Talos. Secret Invasion is based on the well-known comic book crossover series of the same name, in which the shape-shifting Skrulls infiltrate Earth and take over high-ranking positions of power. (The recently ended WandaVision briefly teased the Skrulls' influence, with an end-credits scene featuring Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau and a Skrull disguised as an FBI agent.)

Image zoom Credit: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Secret Invasion is just one of the many interconnected Disney+ shows that Marvel has in the works. First up, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will debut this Friday, soon to be followed by Loki, Hawkeye, What If…?, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, Armor Wars, and Ironheart.

Ben-Adir most recently starred as Malcolm X in Regina King's Oscar-nominated drama One Night in Miami. He also recently played Barack Obama in The Comey Rule and has appeared on High Fidelity, Peaky Blinders, and The OA.